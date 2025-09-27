70°
'Battle of the Bands' between Human Jukebox, Sonic Boom of the South held at A.W. Mumford

Friday, September 26 2025
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Before the football match, Southern University and Jackson State had their bands face off at A.W. Mumford Stadium on Friday night.

Proceeds went toward scholarships and band programs for both schools. The two football teams face off at 6 p.m. in Baton Rouge.

