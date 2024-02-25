Bats come alive, LSU baseball beats Stony Brook 18-10

BATON ROUGE - The LSU baseball team got a little revenge on Stony Brook on Sunday.

After the Seawolves handed the Tigers their first loss of the season Friday, LSU scored ten runs in the first two innings and cruised to a win 18-10 over Stony Brook Sunday.

LSU had 17 hits on the afternoon, and seven different Tigers had at least two hits. Michael Braswell went 2-for-3 with 3 RBIs and a triple. Tommy White was 2-for-4 with 2 RBIs.

LSU's Javen Coleman got the win on the mound. He tossed four innings, struck out six Seawolves, and allowed two runs.

The No. 2 Tigers are now 7-1 overall. They are back in action Wednesday at Rice.