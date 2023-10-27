Baton Rouge Zydeco fall 5-2 to the Columbus River Dragons

BATON ROUGE - In their second game against the Columbus River Dragons in two days, the Baton Rouge Zydeco lost 5-2.

The Zydeco opened the scoring for the game, as Marquis Grant-Mentis scored on a one-on-one five minutes into the game, giving the team their first lead of the season. However, Columbus responded by scoring two goals in a bit over a minute and then scoring another goal with one minute left in the period to make it a 3-1 deficit.

However, the Zydeco cut into the lead seven minutes into the second period after Parker Moskal ended up shooting a rebound off the goalie's pad in the net, making it a one-score game at 2-3.

The game stayed at a one score difference until fourteen minutes into the third quarter, where the River Dragons widened their lead by 2. The River Dragons then scored on a 2-on-1 opportunity to widen the lead to 5-2 with three minutes remaining.

Hussey made 15 saves on 18 shots on goal in the first, and those barrage of shots continued as he finished with 45 saves on 50 shots, resulting in a .900 save percentage.

Baton Rouge played a better game offensively in comparison to their opener, as they registered 33 shots against Columbus goalie Tyler Roy, but he registered a stellar statline of a .939 save percentage.

The Zydeco play again at home Friday, November 3 at 7:30 p.m. versus the Mississippi Sea Wolves.