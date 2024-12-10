Baton Rouge Zoo asks public to help name its first jaguar cub in over 30 years

Photo: Baton Rouge Zoo

BATON ROUGE — BREC's Baton Rouge Zoo is asking the public to help name its brand new jaguar cub.

The cub is the first jaguar born in the United State since 2022 and the first newborn cub the Baton Rouge Zoo has seen in over 30 years. The cub's mother had previously given birth to stillborn litters, but the newborn baby girl is recovering well and bonding with her mother outside of exhibits, the zoo said on social media.

The zoo's curators have narrowed down the baby jaguar's new name to three names, all meaning something in foreign languages. Voters will chose between Seti, an Egyptian name meaning "bright," Taiyari, a word from the Huichol Indigenous people of Mexico meaning "our heart," and Soona, a word from the Otomi Indigenous people of Mexico meaning "moon."

Those interested in helping name the cub can vote by commenting on the zoo's Instagram post. The winning name will be revealed on Jan. 1 before the cub debuts in the spring.