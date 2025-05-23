71°
Baton Rouge woman arrested for murder after Ascension Parish woman dies from fentanyl overdose
PRAIRIEVILLE - Deputies arrested a woman on murder charges after she allegedly sold fentanyl to a woman who overdosed, the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office said Friday.
Mackenzie Corkern, 28, supplied drugs to a woman who overdosed on fentanyl and died at her Prairieville residence in January, deputies said. On Wednesday, deputies arrested Corkern in Baton Rouge.
Corkern was booked for second-degree murder.
