Baton Rouge woman accused of breaking into, vandalizing fraternity house near LSU arrested

BATON ROUGE — A Baton Rouge woman was arrested after she allegedly vandalized a fraternity house near LSU's campus.

Tricia Gendron, 51, was arrested after Baton Rouge Police were called to the Theta Kappa Psi fraternity house along Highland Road following reports that someone had spray-painted and tried to break into the house on Sunday.

When confronted by police, Gendron admitted she had spray-painted the building and tried to get inside.

Police said that the repairs to the vandalism, including the spray paint and broken windows, would cost around $850.

Gendron was arrested and booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on burglary and criminal damage to property charges.