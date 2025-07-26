79°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Baton Rouge woman accused of attempted first-degree murder after shooting at restaurant

6 hours 50 minutes 12 seconds ago Saturday, July 26 2025 Jul 26, 2025 July 26, 2025 5:00 PM July 26, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE — A Baton Rouge woman was arrested early Saturday morning after she allegedly tried to shoot her mother during a dispute at a restaurant the day prior, deputies say.

According to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office, Alexeia Hammond, 26, was involved in a dispute with her mother on the phone. Hammond is accused of becoming verbally aggressive while speaking on the phone before a single bullet shattered the glass of the "Eat 'N' Geaux" restaurant on Airline Highway.

Witnesses told deputies that Hammond drove away in her vehicle, circled the parking lot, approached the business and spoke with her mother. 

Detectives say that, after the incident, Hammond made several threats over the phone to harm herself. 

Trending News

Hammond was arrested on charges of attempted first-degree murder, illegal use of weapons, aggravated criminal damage to property and simple criminal damage to property. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days