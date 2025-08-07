Baton Rouge Visual and Performing Arts School debuts new building as students return to class

BATON ROUGE — Students at the Baton Rouge Center for Visual and Performing Arts School walked into a new building on their first day back Thursday.

Principal Louis Moore says they've been working on this building for the last five years.

"So just from that time and actually walking into the new building, the process was amazing and the building is just magnificent," Moore said.

The new building has several features and classrooms just for the arts. There is even a new computer lab filled with 26 brand-new MAC computers.

"A green screen, a 3D printer and a whole bunch of other electronic devices for the kids to get familiar with and they really love that class," Moore said.

One of the most exciting new rooms is the auditorium.

"We've never had a full auditorium here at BRPVCA. So that was definitely in the plans and I'm very excited about having a full auditorium with retractable seats so it can make more room and we can have more activities," Moore said.

An atrium to have outdoor performances, a professional dance studio, several new musical instruments, and classrooms with more storage space for teachers.

"I'm very proud of how our teachers hung in there to get to a place that finally centralizes the arts," Moore said.