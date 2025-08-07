Baton Rouge veterans reflect on sacrifice this Purple Heart Day

BATON ROUGE — August 7 is National Purple Heart Day, a solemn occasion dedicated to honoring the men and women wounded or killed while serving in the U.S. military.

Members of the Military Order of the Purple Heart, Chapter 177 in Baton Rouge, made up mostly of Vietnam veterans, gathered to commemorate the day. They were led by Commander Jason Sedotal, a veteran wounded in Iraq in 2004.

Sedotal, like many who’ve earned the medal, says the significance of the honor wasn’t immediately clear when it was first awarded.

“We didn’t realize it was such a big deal the day we were awarded the award,” Sedotal said. “Yeah, we were injured, but our brothers were still out there fighting, so we didn’t look at it as such a big deal.”

The Purple Heart is awarded to U.S. military members wounded or killed in action, carrying a legacy of valor. Sedotal believes deeply in honoring those who came before him, especially Vietnam Veterans.

“I’m a Purple Heart recipient, but I still look up to these guys, and I treat them like royalty,” he said. “They paved the way for us, and I think that’s very important.”

For Sedotal, Purple Heart Day isn’t just about looking back. It’s a reminder of the duty we have to remember and recognize veterans today.

“It’s very important that we don’t forget them, because there was a time where, when we needed them, they answered the call,” he said.

He also stressed the importance of visibility and respect for today’s veterans to help inspire the next generation to serve.

“If we don’t keep our veterans at the forefront of everything we do today, and we need them in 20 years, and the younger generation sees that they don’t get the recognition they deserve, then we can’t expect people to answer that call,” Sedotal said.

Years after receiving the Purple Heart, Sedotal admits the full weight of the award still catches up to him.

“You know that when you hear their stories, they earned that award,” he said. “And I was blown up in a Humvee, so I earned it too, but it’s almost surreal sometimes to pause for a minute and realize, you know, I’m a Purple Heart recipient too.

To further honor recipients, Baton Rouge has officially declared August as Purple Heart Month. A special recognition ceremony will be held Tuesday, August 13 at 3:00 p.m. in the City Hall Council Chambers ahead of the Metropolitan Council meeting. Residents are encouraged to attend and wear purple in tribute to those who’ve given so much in service to the nation.