Baton Rouge Symphony performs at St. Joseph cathedral

1 hour 7 minutes 37 seconds ago Thursday, December 04 2025 Dec 4, 2025 December 04, 2025 10:38 PM December 04, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - The Baton Rouge Symphony spread Christmas cheer with a performance at the St. Joseph cathedral.

They played classics such as "Let it Snow" and Jingle Bells. For more information on upcoming events, check their website here.

