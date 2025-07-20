94°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Baton Rouge Sneakers and Heels event to showcase style and culture in the capital city

3 hours 36 minutes 37 seconds ago Sunday, July 20 2025 Jul 20, 2025 July 20, 2025 10:25 AM July 20, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Destiny Beasley

BATON ROUGE — Sneakers and Heels is where fashion, music, and culture collide in the heart of downtown Baton Rouge.

The event is put on by the organizers of the Baton Rouge Sneaker Fest.

Sneakers and Heels brings the city out for a night filled with runway fashion, live music, good food, and an atmosphere that feels like a downtown night out. Attendees must show up wearing their favorite pair of sneakers or heels.

Local vendors, fashion creatives and shoe lovers will be at the event to showcase what Baton Rouge has to offer. 

Trending News

Ticket are $20 and can be purchased on Eventbrite here.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days