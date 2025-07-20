94°
Baton Rouge Sneakers and Heels event to showcase style and culture in the capital city
BATON ROUGE — Sneakers and Heels is where fashion, music, and culture collide in the heart of downtown Baton Rouge.
The event is put on by the organizers of the Baton Rouge Sneaker Fest.
Sneakers and Heels brings the city out for a night filled with runway fashion, live music, good food, and an atmosphere that feels like a downtown night out. Attendees must show up wearing their favorite pair of sneakers or heels.
Local vendors, fashion creatives and shoe lovers will be at the event to showcase what Baton Rouge has to offer.
Ticket are $20 and can be purchased on Eventbrite here.
