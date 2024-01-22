Baton Rouge sees pro-life, pro-choice marches over the weekend ahead of Roe v. Wade anniversary

BATON ROUGE - Monday marks the 51st anniversary of Roe v. Wade. In 1973, the landmark case legalized abortion, but was overturned by the Supreme Court in June 2022.

On Saturday, hundreds of pro-life advocates marched from Galvez Plaza to the State Capitol to commemorate this decision.

Even with Louisiana's strict abortion ban in place, activists argued the issue shouldn't be ignored.

"No exceptions because even with the complicated pregnancies, or for other issues that someone may bring up, there are ways to resolve that through adoption and life-affirming care," Carol Asher said.

Bishop of Baton Rouge Michael Duca and newly elected Attorney General Liz Murrill were both in attendance.

Sunday, pro-choice advocates took to the streets and marched to the Capitol. The Voices for Change march advocated for abortion access to be restored in Louisiana, saying it's an essential part of healthcare for women.

"Today we are marching. We are coming together from various backgrounds and just amplifying our stories to possibly create change such as access to healthcare and not being denied abortions," Nancy Davis said.

A similar scene played out in Washington D.C. this weekend with the March for Life and the Women's March.

Abortion access is expected to be a key issue in the upcoming presidential election with President Biden making a campaign promise to fight for a federal right to abortion. In Louisiana, both sides say it's important to continue the debate.

"Without life, there's no other issue. Marching for life from conception until natural death," Asher said.

"If you have been hit and affected by these abortion bans, you are not alone. There are so many people out here that have had to deal with the fallout," Sadi Summerlin said.