Baton Rouge's own Kelvin Joseph taken in 2nd round of NFL Draft

Former LSU Tiger and Baton Rouge native Kelvin Joseph was selected with the 44th overall pick in the 2021 Draft going in the second round to the Dallas Cowboys.

Joseph finished his college career at Kentucky after transferring out of LSU before the 2019 season.

The Scotlandville high grad played in 20 collegiate games, 11 at LSU and nine at Kentucky finishing with 25 total tackles, four interceptions, a PBU and a tackle for loss at UK.