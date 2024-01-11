Baton Rouge's mayor's State of the City address - how did 2023 go for the capital region?

BATON ROUGE - Mayor Sharon Weston Broome's goal for the rest of her term as mayor—and possibly the next few years—is to make Baton Rouge the "greatest mid-sized city in the country."

"I have no reason to believe that we cannot be the greatest mid-sized city in the country. I just need a few other believers with me. That's all I need," she said during her State of the City address on Wednesday.



Broome took office in 2017, following the floods of 2016 and the high-profile shooting deaths of Alton Sterling and three law enforcement officers.



"I can't think of any other mayor that has had as many crises to navigate and mitigate as I have had since being mayor, but I've done it, I believe, courageously with humility and with my goal always being my love for this community and to see us thrive and prosper."



