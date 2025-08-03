Latest Weather Blog
Baton Rouge Rougarou win first ever TCL Championship
BATON ROUGE - The Baton Rouge Rougarou won their first ever Texas Collegiate League Championship.
The Rougarou took down the defending TCL Champions, the Victoria Generals, 6-2 at Pete Goldsby Field.
The night started with a back and forth battle. Each team scored their first run for a tied ball game in the third inning.
In the bottom of the fourth, the Rougarou would take a 3-1 lead after Bennett Clement hit a 2-RBI double to right center field.
The Generals tried to catch up with one more run in the sixth inning, but the Rougarou put the game aways with a run in the bottom of the seventh and two more in the eighth.
With the win and the championship trophy, the Baton Rouge Rougarou have completed their best season in franchise history.
They finish the season with a 40-11 record and their first ever TCL title.
