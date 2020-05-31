Baton Rouge residents watch historic SpaceX launch

BATON ROUGE - Zippy's Burritos Tacos and More on Perkins Road is a Mexican restaurant where a lot of folks decided to watch the SpaceX rocket launch on Saturday.

"When I was watching it and stuff I just felt kind of tingly" Mac McKenzie, a customer said.

McKenzie was at the restaurant with his girlfriend and dog so they could watch the historic launch together.

"To see it as it happens, it's really beautiful and good to see," Garrett Evans, another customer said.

Evans was at Zippy's with his family enjoying the food and launch together.

The launch attracted millions of viewers from across the county and around the world.

There hasn't been a space launch in the U.S. since 2011. SpaceX is making history as the first launch from a private company, led by Elon Musk.

"I'm already a big fan of Elon Musk. I really respect him. I love the company. I think it was really breathtaking just to see it in person," Evans said.

For McKenzie, seeing the rocket take off from Cape Canaveral gave him a sense of pride.

"It's just cool that we can get up there and do this, and cool it's that we have the technology to do this. This makes me feel proud, proud to be an American." McKenzie said.

The two space enthusiasts say that they also plan to watch the astronauts arrive at the International Space Station.