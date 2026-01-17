Latest Weather Blog
Baton Rouge residents protest ICE following shootings in Minnesota
BATON ROUGE — Baton Rouge residents and community groups gathered on Sherwood Forest Boulevard in protest of the escalating violence involving ICE following the fatal shooting of Renee Good in Minnesota.
The protest featured a series of speeches from residents and community leaders as well as multiple local groups participating in the protest, including the Party for Socialism and Liberation, Voters Organized to Educate, Indivisible, and the Mision Migrante Coalition, among others.
This comes just one week after the previous protest from Indivisible Baton Rouge in response to the fatal ICE shooting in Minnesota.
Following that shooting, another person was shot in the leg by an ICE officer on Wednesday.
Federal immigration officers have since left Louisiana to assist in operations in Minnesota.
