Baton Rouge residents meet at King David Baptist Church to discuss future of neighborhoods

BATON ROUGE — A community in Baton Rouge shared its vision for the future of its neighborhoods this evening.

Residents living in the avenues met at the Greater King David Baptist Church to voice their concerns.

It's part of a weekend aimed at enhancing the community in this area.

Organizer and councilman Anthony Kenney says he wants to help uplift the community.

"Back to the drawing board, to understand what do we need to do as a city-parish to ensure nobody loses their jobs, no services are disrupted, making sure every part of this parish, especially Baton Rouge, gets all the services needed to build a thriving community," Kenney said.

The outreach continues this Saturday with a community clean-up at the Greater King David Baptist Church at 8:30 a.m.