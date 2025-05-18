78°
Latest Weather Blog
Baton Rouge residents flock to annual Soul Food Festival
BATON ROUGE - Sunday was the last day of the 2025 Baton Rouge Soul Food Festival.
People around the capital region came out to the Goodwood Main Library to enjoy music, shop at different vendors and taste food from the area.
Organizers said the festival is a good way to educate people about African American culture.
Trending News
"We thought what would be more important than to do the educational process of where soul food came from, and then invite soul food people back together especially the cooks and the patrons who love soul food," founder Henry Turner Jr. said.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Baton Rouge residents flock to annual Soul Food Festival
-
Wesley United Methodist Church celebrates 159 years
-
Mid City on display during Sunday's garden tours
-
St. George Fire Department working structure fire on Chalmette Avenue
-
Funeral services announced for former EBR Mayor-President Kip Holden
Sports Video
-
Catholic High wins second straight state championship, other area teams even their...
-
Southeastern softball looking to make a run in the Baton Rouge Regional
-
LSU tennis looking for NCAA history in quarterfinals
-
Landry signs order shielding state universities' NIL practices until settlement, federal legislation
-
Southern women finish third at SWAC Track and Field Championships