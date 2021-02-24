Baton Rouge residents discuss police policy recommendations

BATON ROUGE - City leaders and Baton Rouge residents got a chance to review recommendations for local police policy Tuesday evening.

It's just one of the many meetings planned to further discuss the police policy review. The review will then go to the City Council at the conclusion of all public meetings.

Police transparency was among one of the topics discussed at Tuesday's meeting. Residents said they believe transparency plays a major role in community policing. Janet Holder has made suggestions at several meeting, including Tuesday's, and said she wants more accountability for police officers.

"I'm very afraid for people here in Baton Rouge that are afraid of the police," Holder said. "They are afraid because they think something is going to happen."

Educators from LSU, Southern University and Baton Rouge Community College presented their recommendations based on past community conservations. One presentation discussed the topic of implicit bias and how it plays a role in humanity. BRCC professor Dr. Bridget Sonnier explained how implicit bias may affect law enforcement.

"What can be done about it?" Sonnier said. "Because you can have very good police officers, that has implicit biases and may not be aware of it but in certain situations. It comes out and influences their perceptions and influences their behavior."

The group will reconvene in a week to discuss Tuesday's meeting and finalize their police policy review.