Baton Rouge resident receives two-chair turn on singing competition show The Voice
BATON ROUGE - A gospel singer at a local church received a great honor of reality television: a two-chair turn on singing competition, The Voice.
Cozy Len, a singer who performs as part of the worship team at Healing Place Church, competed on The Voice's stage during Tuesday night's episode. His rendition of "I'll Make Love to You" by Boyz II Men spun around coaches Reba McEntire and Gwen Stefani, with Stefani ultimately claiming him for her season team.
"His voice really is THE VOICE!" WBRZ anchor Sylvia Weatherspoon posted on Facebook after watching his performance.
