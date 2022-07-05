78°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Baton Rouge resale store closed after 30 years of business

1 hour 57 minutes 7 seconds ago Tuesday, July 05 2022 Jul 5, 2022 July 05, 2022 5:18 PM July 05, 2022 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

BATON ROUGE - A popular thrift store along Burbank Drive officially closed its doors Saturday.

In a social media post, Here Today Gone Tomorrow said they are still open Tuesday and Wednesday to sell store fixtures, like mannequins and clothing racks.

Trending News

The consignment store that has been open for 30 years announced the closure May 22 over social media.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days