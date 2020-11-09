Baton Rouge rapper, Lit Yoshi, to appear in court Monday

BATON ROUGE - A Baton Rouge rapper who investigators say is deeply rooted in a local gang and is suspected to be connected to a string of shootings between April of 2019 and July of 2020 is scheduled to appear in court Monday.

Lit Yoshi or 21-year-old Mieyoshi Tyree Edwards is allegedly tied to a shooting that left two adults and two children injured.

Authorities have also described Edwards the "top enforcer" of a local gang.

"I am sick of what's going on in this community," state District Judge Tarvald Smith said after hearing what he called "very, very disturbing" testimony from Zac Woodring, a Baton Rouge police detective and ATF task force officer, and Lt. Scott Henning, an East Baton Rouge Parish sheriff's homicide supervisor. With Edwards' family present, Smith told Edwards his relatives might soon be at his funeral if he didn't change his behavior.

Woodring testified at Edwards' bond hearing that the rapper is a member of the TBG, or Top Boy Gorilla, gang that has been feuding with the rival NBA (Never Broke Again) and BBG (Bottom Boy Gorilla) gangs.

"He runs with the group. They do shootings together," Woodring said as explained that the TBG and BBG gangs are involved in a "very public online beef" that is "showing no signs of letting up."

Edwards has been formally charged in an April 2019 shooting on Highland Road at the AM Mart.

The rapper currently faces seven attempted murder charges.