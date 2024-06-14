88°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Baton Rouge Police searching for two people who shoplifted $1,000 worth of clothes from local store

3 hours 40 minutes 5 seconds ago Friday, June 14 2024 Jun 14, 2024 June 14, 2024 6:54 AM June 14, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Domenic Purdy

BATON ROUGE — Baton Rouge Police are attempting to identify two people who stole $1,000 worth of clothes from a store on South Mall Drive.

According to police, the two individuals were seen in surveillance footage loading two shopping carts full of clothes and walked out without paying.

Trending News

The suspects were seen fleeing the scene in a dark gray Toyota Camry.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days