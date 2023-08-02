Baton Rouge police officer arrested for sexual battery, placed on administrative leave

BATON ROUGE - A BRPD officer was arrested for one count of sexual battery, according to jail records.

Records show Demichael Robertson, 29, was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison for sexual battery.

The Baton Rouge Police Department confirmed Robertson was employed with the department. As of Wednesday morning, he was placed on administrative leave while the incident was being investigated.