Baton Rouge Police looking for man accused of first-degree vehicular negligent injuring
BATON ROUGE — The Baton Rouge Police Department is asking the public's help in finding a man accused of first-degree vehicular negligent injuring.
According to a social media post, Kelvin Williams, 48, is wanted on charges of first-degree vehicular negligent injuring, speeding, DWI and operating a vehicle while under suspension for certain prior offenses.
Anyone with any information on the whereabouts of Williams should contact Crime Stoppers at 225-344-7867.
