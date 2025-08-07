77°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Baton Rouge Police looking for man accused of first-degree vehicular negligent injuring

Thursday, August 07 2025
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE — The Baton Rouge Police Department is asking the public's help in finding a man accused of first-degree vehicular negligent injuring. 

According to a social media post, Kelvin Williams, 48, is wanted on charges of first-degree vehicular negligent injuring, speeding, DWI and operating a vehicle while under suspension for certain prior offenses. 

Anyone with any information on the whereabouts of Williams should contact Crime Stoppers at 225-344-7867. 

