Baton Rouge police investigating video showing attack on school bus driver
BATON ROUGE - Police are investigating a video circulating on social media showing what appears to be an angry parent attacking a school bus driver.
See the video here (content warning)
The Baton Rouge Police Department confirmed to WBRZ it was looking into the confrontation but had little info to share. The East Baton Rouge School System said the bus, the students on board and the driver are not with the EBR district.
Videos posted online showed the driver arguing with what appeared to be a a student just moments before the attack. A second video showed a woman boarding the bus and repeatedly punching the driver.
No other details were immediately available.
