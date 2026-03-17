Baton Rouge Police investigating vehicle burglaries and theft at elderly living apartment complex

BATON ROUGE - Multiple vehicles were broken into, with one stolen, at Alexander Harvey Apartments in Baton Rouge.

Baton Rouge police say they are investigating the potential thefts at the complex where many elderly and disabled residents stay.

One resident, who does not want to be identified, told WBRZ that surveillance video showed three suspects who she says stole her red 2020 Hyundai Elantra.

"It's awful because I'm thinking that if they can get into these cars and stuff, but what about our apartment if we don't keep our doors and stuff closed and stuff, these elderly people and stuff, and I, could be in harm's way," they said.

The same resident said at least another nine vehicles were broken into.

"Looks like to me they were looking for something, because I heard that it was one car that had a gun that was missing, and then it was another vehicle that the medicine and stuff were stolen from," they said.

Another resident told WBRZ that this isn't the first time burglars have struck the complex. That resident told WBRZ their car had been burglarized in the past, and they want security beefed up.

"Very unnerving to know that, you know, you got somebody invading you in that manner. We are supposed to be in an elderly community, so why don't we have better protection?"

An assistant manager at the Alexander Harvey Apartments declined to comment, stating she can not speak to the media. WBRZ provided contact information for the property's upper management to address questions regarding security protocols, but we have yet to receive a response.