Baton Rouge Police investigating fatal shooting of 36-year-old man along North Street

BATON ROUGE — Baton Rouge Police are investigating the fatal shooting of a 36-year-old man along North Street.

According to police, Timothy Elbert was shot around 5:48 p.m. on Tuesday along North Street near North 25th Street.

When police arrived, they found him lying in the roadway with at least one gunshot wound.

He was taken to the hospital and later died.