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Baton Rouge Police Department searching for North Foster Drive robbery suspect
BATON ROUGE — Baton Rouge police are asking for the public's help identifying a suspect who they say robbed a customer inside a local food mart on May 2.
According to police, the suspect entered the store in the 2500 block of North Foster Drive and took a customer's personal property. No injuries were reported.
After the robbery, the suspect fled in a white GMC SUV, police say.
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Anyone with information about the suspect's identity is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 225-344-7867.
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