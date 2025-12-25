78°
Baton Rouge Police Department investigates fatal shooting on Wooddale Boulevard
BATON ROUGE - Detectives are investigating a fatal Christmas Day shooting on the 500 block of Wooddale Boulevard, according to the Baton Rouge Police Department.
The department said that around 1:35 a.m., officers found 37-year-old Stanley Lofton in the driver's seat of a vehicle suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.
Lofton was transported to a local hospital, where he later died from his injuries.
The shooting comes hours after a juvenile was injured in an accidental shooting on the 600 block of Wooddale Boulevard.
The investigation is ongoing.
