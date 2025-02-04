Baton Rouge Police Department hosting 8-week Citizens' Academy; spots still open

BATON ROUGE - The Baton Rouge Police Department is temporarily welcoming some new faces as part of its annual Citizens Academy on Tuesday.

The eight-week Citizens' Academy gives everyday people an up-close look at what it takes to be a police officer in Baton Rouge.

People who attend the class will undergo police ethics training, learn how the 911 dispatch center works, go through "Shoot/Don't Shoot" scenarios, perform mock investigations and tour the department's gun range.

A previous participant of the course says he recommends everyone to attend.

"A lot of us from the other side look at the police as the enemy but once you come into these classes you will see where they're for the people. I think it's interesting for people to come and see the other side, to learn more about law enforcement," the participant said.

The class starts Tuesday at 6 p.m. and lasts until 8:30 p.m. More than 20 people have signed up and it's not too late to add your name to the roster.

If you would like to participate, you can apply here.