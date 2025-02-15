Baton Rouge police arrest man who allegedly stole from business, fled from officers

BATON ROUGE - A man was arrested for allegedly burglarizing a business in the Cortana Mall area and fleeing when officers told him to stop, according to the Baton Rouge Police Department.

Officers say they received an alarm dispatched call of a local business in the Cortana Mall area, where they found Ronnie Lewis, 27, attempting to steal items from inside the business.

When signaled to stop, Lewis attempted to flee and was apprehended after a brief foot pursuit, BRPD said. Lewis has been booked for burglary - breaking an entering, simple damage to property and resisting and officer.

Lewis was previously arrested for armed robbery.