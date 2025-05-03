Baton Rouge Police arrest man accused of two separate Mid-City armed robberies

BATON ROUGE — A man accused of multiple armed robberies in Mid-City was arrested on Friday.

Baton Rouge Police said that 32-year-old Montrel Alexander became a suspect in two armed robberies that the agency had been investigating since April 11.

BRPD said Alexander was named as a suspect after witness statements, video surveillance footage and cell phone data all pointed to his involvement.

On Friday, he was booked for armed robbery and second-degree battery. Police said he was previously arrested for various drug, burglary and resisting arrest charges.