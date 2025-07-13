77°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Baton Rouge, NFL RB Brandon Bolden holds football camp at Scotlandville Magnet High School

1 hour 1 minute 50 seconds ago Saturday, July 12 2025 Jul 12, 2025 July 12, 2025 11:10 PM July 12, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

Trending News

BATON ROUGE - Brandon Bolden, an NFL running back from Baton Rouge, held a football camp Saturday at Scotlandville Magnet High School.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days