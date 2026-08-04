Baton Rouge man who orchestrated mail fraud scheme sentenced to 48 months

BATON ROUGE — A Baton Rouge man who pleaded guilty to orchestrating a scheme to steal mail, alter checks and deposit stolen funds into multiple bank accounts was sentenced on Monday.

Marvell Trevenski Jackson, Jr., 26, was sentenced to 48 months in federal prison and three years of supervised release following his imprisonment.

U.S. Attorney Kurt Wall said Jackson bought stolen mail from a mail carrier out of Denham Springs and altered the checks to pay his "money mules," who set up bank accounts specifically to hide the ill-gotten funds.

Wall said Jackson and coconspirators sent phishing messages to multiple people in order to gain usernames, passwords and bank account information, making more than $300,000.

Jackson also allegedly stole male including personal and business checks totaling at least $20,738 that were placed for collection in blue boxes at the U.S. Postal Service's office on Florida Street in Baton Rouge. Jackson and his conspirators allegedly sought to gain over $500,000 through the scheme.

As part of his sentencing, Jackson was ordered to pay $378,394 in restitution and to forfeit an additional $238,804.45 to the United States.