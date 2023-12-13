55°
Baton Rouge man sentenced to more than three years in prison for dogfighting

Wednesday, December 13 2023
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

WASHINGTON - A Baton Rouge man was sentenced to 41 months in prison after pleading guilty in participating in an multi-state dogfighting ring.

Antonio Atkins, 35, is the last of seven total people to be sentenced for participating in the dogfighting ring. He pled guilty to the charges in July 2023.

The case was investigated by the FBI and United States Department of Agriculture - Office of Inspector General.

