Baton Rouge man charged as accessory to attempted murder

BATON ROUGE – Police say a Baton Rouge man was arrested Friday for accessory to attempted first degree murder.

According to Baton Rouge Police, 24-year-old Joseph Bentley Christy and his brother Larry Christy were looking to fight another person in the early hours of April 6. Two victims told BRPD that Larry fired two shots at them, striking one victim and causing damage to a nearby apartment complex.

Court documents say one bullet entered an occupied apartment and struck a third victim who was sleeping.

Police say they made contact with Joseph who said he helped Larry flee the scene after hearing gunshots. Joseph also said he knew his brother had a pistol and Larry said he fired the gun.

Baton Rouge Police charged Joseph Christy with accessory to first-degree murder, accessory to illegal use of a weapon, and accessory to aggravated criminal damage to property.

Court documents did not state whether Larry Christy has been charged at this time.