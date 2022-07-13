Baton Rouge man charged after skimming off the top of firefighter pension, relief fund

NEW ORLEANS - A Baton Rouge man is facing three years in prison after he was found guilty of embezzling nearly $1,000,000 from a first responder relief fund and spending it on personal uses.

U.S. Attorney Duane Evans found Wayne Triche, 72, guilty of wire fraud and tax fraud. Triche was responsible for maintaining a portion of the New Orleans Firefighter Pension and Relief Fund. According to Evans, rather than returning profits, Triche stole approximately $937,658 from the fund and used the money for credit card charges and gambling.

Additionally, Triche filed false tax returns due to his failing to report the stolen money.

Triche was sentenced to 41 months in prison and ordered to pay the full amount back to the relief fund, as well as $329,895 directly to the IRS.

"Today's sentencing exemplifies the patience and long arm of the law in its pursuit of financial fraud and criminal tax violations," said James Dorsey, a special agent with the IRS who assisted in the investigation. "Mr. Wayne Triche perpetuated an elaborate scheme driven by his insatiable greed and a blatant disregard for the tremendous damage inflicted on the [NOFPRF] and its members."