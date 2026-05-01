Baton Rouge man charged after 6-month-old found with bruises, fracture, and liver lacerations

BATON ROUGE - A 20-year-old man was arrested after a 6-month-old girl was admitted to a hospital with serious injuries, according to the Baton Rouge Police Department.

The Baton Rouge Police Department's VCAT team and members of the U.S. Marshals Middle Louisiana Fugitive Task Force arrested Kilik Beasley and charged him with second-degree cruelty to a juvenile.

According to police, officers were first sent to Our Lady of the Lake Hospital after the infant was admitted with serious injuries. The mother told police she noticed faint bruises on the child's face when Beasley dropped her off on April 1.

When the mother asked about the bruises, Beasley allegedly said it was probably from the child riding in a car with no air conditioning. The mother said the child seemed "sad" and "dazed" and was not acting normally, as she was typically happy and smiling.

According to the arrest warrant, the mother also noticed red marks on the child's neck, bruises on her arms, legs, and back, and a blood spot on her eye. When she asked Beasley again, he reportedly tried to blame the injuries on his grandmother.

Police say the mother then contacted the grandmother, who sent photos of the child taken while she was in her care. The photos reportedly showed the child smiling with no bruising.

The mother took the child to Our Lady of the Lake Children's Hospital, where doctors found discoloration to the face, right shoulder, left flank, and right arm, a blood spot on her inner left eye, lacerations to her liver, and a right forearm fracture. The child was placed in the intensive care unit.

The mother also told police the suspect had previously attacked her, which was the reason she ended the relationship.

Beasley's prior arrest history includes resisting an officer, illegal possession of a stolen firearm, and second-degree battery.