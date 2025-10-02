87°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Baton Rouge man arrested, accused of raping 12-year-old girl in St. Gabriel

1 hour 15 minutes 46 seconds ago Thursday, October 02 2025 Oct 2, 2025 October 02, 2025 11:02 AM October 02, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

ST. GABRIEL — A Baton Rouge man accused of raping a 12-year-old was arrested in St. Gabriel on Thursday morning. 

According to St. Gabriel Police, 19-year-old Rawshawn Briggs was found with the girl on Thursday. 

Police said they later learned that Briggs had "engaged in sexual conduct" with the girl.

Trending News

He was immediately taken into custody and charged with first-degree rape, contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile, computer-aided solicitation of juveniles, child porn and sexual battery. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days