Baton Rouge man accused of setting fire to a vehicle after being served for child support

Javonte Miles was been arrested on charges of aggravated arson and terrorizing, April 30. Photo: East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office

BATON ROUGE - A man has been arrested for allegedly setting a vehicle on fire in a heavily populated residential area near Kenilworth.

According to official documents, on a Saturday (March 7) night 22-year-old Javonte Miles and two other men were seen running away from a burning vehicle in the parking lot of an apartment complex within the 7300 block of Menlo Drive.

Witnesses told investigators with the Baton Rouge Fire Department that the men appeared to be laughing as they fled the scene.

Authorities spoke with the owner of the vehicle, who said their daughter's boyfriend, with whom she'd had a child, recently had him served with official court documents, demanding child support.

As investigators followed up on this, noting that Miles was the woman's ex and that he appeared to match the description of the man fleeing the burning vehicle, they also discovered video surveillance of Miles at a gas station a mere two hours after the fire was started.

Authorities say in the video, Miles appeared to be wearing the same clothing witnesses said he'd worn while fleeing the scene on Menlo Drive.

Investigators checked Miles social media accounts and found that he'd posted a video of himself at this very same gas station on March 7 and in the posted video he appeared to be wearing the same clothing he'd had on during the fire and in the surveillance footage from the gas station.

This evidence, along with eyewitness accounts was to arrest Miles on charges of aggravated arson and terrorizing.

Authorities say the vehicle fire Miles is accused of starting amounted to $25,000 in damages and put all nearby residents in grave danger.

Miles remains in East Baton Rouge Parish Prison at this time.

It is unknown if authorities caught up with the other two men witnesses said they saw accompanying Miles as he fled the scene of the fire.