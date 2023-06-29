Baton Rouge in critical need of blood donations ahead of holiday weekend - you can be rewarded for donating!

BATON ROUGE - Blood donations are decreasing across the the U.S. but here in the capital area, we're reaching a low we've never seen before.

In an effort to stock the shelves, LifeShare Blood Center is encouraging everyone to donate blood ahead of the Fourth of July weekend.

LifeShare is hosting its annual 'United We Give' blood drive to remind the public of the importance of donating blood.

"We're accepting all blood types," said Angela Smith, a supervisor at LifeShare Blood Center. "Make sure you have a valid picture ID, eat real good to make sure you have a successful donation. We check and make sure your veins are good and you go through a screening period and it should take less than 20 or 30 minutes."

They're also asking people to donate plasma and platelets to help those with serious conditions.

The event is from June 30 to July 3. You can help and donate at the LifeShare blood center on Essen Lane in Baton Rouge. When you donate, you'll get a t-shirt and a $10 Raising Cane's gift card.

They're also sending out blood donation buses to select locations. You can check those out and register to donate online on their website.