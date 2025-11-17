77°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Baton Rouge General's Bluebonnet campus transforming into winter wonderland this weekend

3 hours 38 minutes 38 seconds ago Monday, November 17 2025 Nov 17, 2025 November 17, 2025 9:54 AM November 17, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Baton Rouge General will kick off the holiday season with its free Holiday Lights event this weekend.

During the festivities, the hospital's Bluebonnet campus will transform into a holiday wonderland for the ninth year in a row, featuring three large walk-through features, light tunnels, singing trees and a giant waving Santa. 

Holiday Lights, powered by Entergy, has become a tradition for families across the Capital area who come to embrace the twinkling lights and festive music. 

The lights will be open nightly at 5:30 p.m. starting Saturday, Nov. 22, and be open to the public until Dec 31. 

Trending News

For more information, click here.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days