Baton Rouge General's Bluebonnet campus transforming into winter wonderland this weekend
BATON ROUGE - Baton Rouge General will kick off the holiday season with its free Holiday Lights event this weekend.
During the festivities, the hospital's Bluebonnet campus will transform into a holiday wonderland for the ninth year in a row, featuring three large walk-through features, light tunnels, singing trees and a giant waving Santa.
Holiday Lights, powered by Entergy, has become a tradition for families across the Capital area who come to embrace the twinkling lights and festive music.
The lights will be open nightly at 5:30 p.m. starting Saturday, Nov. 22, and be open to the public until Dec 31.
