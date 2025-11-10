Baton Rouge General employee arrested for allegedly stealing elderly woman's bank cards

BATON ROUGE — A Baton Rouge General Bluebonnet employee was arrested after she allegedly stole an elderly woman's bank cards and used them to make Walmart and Fashion Nova purchases, according to arrest documents obtained by WBRZ.

An arrest affidavit says Asia Carr, 25, was working a shift at BRG when she stole the elderly woman's bank cards. Carr is accused of using them to make a $347.22 purchase at Walmart, plus two more attempted purchases at Walmart and Fashion Nova totaling $723.33.

According to documents, the elderly woman's son was taking care of her in the hospital when he noticed her cards were inside her phone case, not where they were usually kept. He later received a call from his mother's bank notifying him of the fraudulent purchases.

Carr was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison for attempted theft, exploitation of the infirm and access device fraud.