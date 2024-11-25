59°
Baton Rouge gas prices down from last week, last year ahead of Thanksgiving

BATON ROUGE—Ahead of Thanksgiving, capital area gas prices are down from last week and last year, a new report by GasBuddy released Monday said.

Gas in Baton Rouge has fallen 5.6 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $2.66/g, according to a survey of 361 gas stations in the city. Prices are also down 5.1 cents from Thanksgiving week last year.

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Baton Rouge was priced at $2.32/g, while the most expensive was $3.45/g. 

Baton Rouge's gas prices are still well below the national average. Nationally, gas costs, on average, $3.01/g. This is still down 23.7 cents per gallon from last year.

Click here to see the most up-to-date gas prices on the WBRZ Gas Tracker.

