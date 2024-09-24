Baton Rouge food bank waiting to assess Hurricane Francine's impact, still in disaster response

BATON ROUGE — While Hurricane Francine passed through Louisiana in early September, the Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank said it's too early to determine the long-term impact on supplies.

The Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank serves 11 parishes, many of which were affected by the storm.

"Part of our service area was impacted pretty heavily. Assumption Parish, Ascension Parish, and St. James were all pretty much impacted," Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank CEO and President Mike Manning said.

In the initial relief effort, more than 3,000 disaster relief boxes were packed. Those with the food bank said 1,600 boxes were distributed alongside pallets of water and ice.

Manning added that the group saw a spike in volunteers before the storm. More than 130 volunteers came to the food bank to sort and pack food. Manning said the food bank is lucky because the volunteer numbers have stayed high.

"We needed a lot of help to pack some additional disaster boxes and to also help us continue what we needed to do to help our regular distributions," Manning said.

Volunteers said it was a race to get the job done.

"It did pick up a lot. Every time something like this happens, Food Bank goes into overtime. Whether it's Florida or Baton Rouge, they get it all ready to go," Lin Mercil, a volunteer, said.

Manning said it is more like a waiting game.

"We're still in disaster response with the state providing disaster SNAP assistance to replenish their cards," Manning said. "The food we supply wears off? That's when we'll really be able to tell."

Manning said it could take a month before the food bank finds out what the long-term distribution numbers will look like and maintaining the current level of aid depends on volunteers.

"Volunteers are the key. There are three things that support the food bank: money, food, and volunteers. If we lose any one of those, volunteers being very important to us, it would be a struggle to get the job done," Manning said.

Residents can call 225-359-9940 for more information on donations or volunteering.