Baton Rouge firefighters urge residents to check heaters, generators before cold weather moves in

BATON ROUGE - With colder temperatures on the way, the Baton Rouge Fire Department is reminding residents to make sure their heating sources are ready, and safe before the chill sets in.

Public Information Officer Justin Hill says this time of year typically brings an uptick in house fires caused by heating appliances.

“During that time of year, more people are going to be using heating appliances to keep warm, we do see a slight uptick in fires caused by heating appliances,” Hill said.

Hill says many of those fires can be prevented with a few simple steps. Homeowners should check their furnaces and have them inspected by a professional before turning them on for the season.

“Make sure your furnace is in good working order,” Hill said. “Have it checked out by a professional.”

Fire officials also warn about space heaters, one of the most common causes of heating-related fires.

“Don’t leave them unattended,” Hill said. “When you go to bed at night, turn them off. Keep an area around them, at least three feet free of anything that can catch on fire.”

When turning on a heater for the first time, Hill says a slight burning smell is normal, but anything stronger could signal a problem.

“If it’s getting stronger and stronger, that may be an indicator that there’s a problem,” he said. “Turn it off and have somebody come out and check it out.”

The department is also reminding residents to make sure smoke and carbon monoxide detectors are working properly, something that’s often overlooked.

“Just be vigilant, make sure that we’ve got working smoke detectors and carbon monoxide detectors,” Hill said.

Hill adds that property owners should also take precautions during the colder months by keeping buildings well-lit and secure, especially overnight.

“Make sure it’s secured properly, well lit, and be on the lookout for people using your property to try to keep warm,” he said.

As we head into the colder months, the Baton Rouge Fire Department says it’s also a good time to check your generators and make sure they’re running safely and ready to use.