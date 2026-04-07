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Baton Rouge firefighters put out house fire along Sherwood Street
BATON ROUGE — A home on Sherwood Street caught fire Tuesday morning, Baton Rouge Fire officials said.
BRFD units responded to the fire around 6:36 a.m. to find smoke and flames coming from the rear of the home. All occupants of the home were safe outside, BRFD added.
By 6:44 a.m., the fire was out.
Damage was contained to the area where the fire started, and investigators determined that the fire was caused by an electrical issue near a utility room.
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