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Baton Rouge firefighters put out house fire along Sherwood Street

1 hour 21 minutes 43 seconds ago Tuesday, April 07 2026 Apr 7, 2026 April 07, 2026 9:36 AM April 07, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE — A home on Sherwood Street caught fire Tuesday morning, Baton Rouge Fire officials said. 

BRFD units responded to the fire around 6:36 a.m. to find smoke and flames coming from the rear of the home. All occupants of the home were safe outside, BRFD added. 

By 6:44 a.m., the fire was out.

Damage was contained to the area where the fire started, and investigators determined that the fire was caused by an electrical issue near a utility room. 

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