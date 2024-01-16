26°
Baton Rouge Fire Department responds to house fire off Convention Street

By: Sarah Lawrence

BATON ROUGE - Officials responded to a reported house fire off Convention Street Tuesday morning. 

The fire was reported at a home at the corner of Convention Street and North 12th Street. Pictures showed the home full of thick smoke. 

Sources said the home was abandoned, but that homeless people may have been inside trying to keep warm amid a severe cold snap. No injuries were reported, and investigators are working to determine a cause.

This is a developing story. 

